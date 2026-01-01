Shafaqna English- Iranians prepare for a historic farewell to martyred leader. Preparations are made at the Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the capital, Tehran, to hold farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian government has organized a multi-stage program for the farewell, funeral procession, and burial of the country’s late Supreme Leader.

Preparations are in full swing to host the large number of attendees

The state ceremonies will be split into two primary segments on Friday, 3 July:

On Friday morning from 8 a.m. until around noon, a ceremony will be held with the participation of many figures and popular groups. In the afternoon from around 2 p.m., high-ranking officials from various countries and political personalities will join the events..

The main farewell ceremony for Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

The funeral procession will take place in the capital on Monday, July 6. A procession will follow in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, July 7, and a final procession will be held in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

The funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be held Wednesday across the holy cities of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala. The public funeral procession will begin at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, proceeding from Kufa to Najaf with the participation of millions of Iraqi mourners. At 4:00 p.m. local time, the procession will continue through parts of the holy city of Karbala, passing through the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Al-Abbas (AS).

Preparations are in full swing to host the large number of attendees, with designated routes stretching from eastern to western Tehran to ensure the crowds move smoothly. Stations will be set up to accommodate elderly people, patients, and children, while medical teams will be deployed to provide services.

Over 100 countries to attend Farewell Ceremony for Iran’s Late Leader

The upcoming funeral of the martyred leader will be attended not only by large crowds of Iranian citizens, but also by political, cultural, scientific, religious, academic, and elite figures from across the world, who will gather in Tehran to pay tribute.

Official delegations from approximately 100 countries are slated to arrive in Iran to participate in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the nation’s late leader, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The foreign dignitaries will comprise heads of state, prime ministers, parliamentary speakers, foreign ministers, and presidential special envoys, alongside numerous prominent figures and civil society delegations from across the globe.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Tehran on Friday, July 3, to attend an official ceremony paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former President, Dmitry Medvedev, will attend the farewell and funeral procession for Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.

600 foreign journalists to cover martyred Leader’s funeral

Around 600 foreign journalists and media representatives will cover the funeral ceremonies for late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, scheduled to be held on July 4-9, an Iranian official said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi said that around 600 journalists and representatives of foreign media, alongside domestic media, will cover the ceremonies so that different dimensions of this event are conveyed to global public opinion.

Salehi noted that a group of well-known Iranian documentary filmmakers will also produce a feature-length documentary film about the funeral ceremonies.

“In the cinema sector, a feature-length documentary film of the funeral ceremonies is being produced by a group of renowned documentary filmmakers from across the country, which, God willing, will be presented as a lasting record of this historic event,” he said.

The minister added that various photography campaigns have also been launched to capture and preserve the historic funeral ceremonies in the best way.

Expanded security for leader’s funeral

Iran’s armed forces have expanded their presence across the country’s borders to ensure security during the funeral ceremonies for Martyred Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, an army spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the army’s ground, naval and air forces had intensified their deployment as part of security measures surrounding the arrival of senior officials and religious and political figures from various countries attending the funeral.

“The army’s ground, naval and air forces have expanded their active presence across the country’s borders to help ensure security,” Akraminia said in an interview.

He said Iran’s Air Defense Force was carrying out continuous surveillance of the country’s airspace and managing air traffic as part of its core mission to guarantee the security of Iranian airspace during the ceremonies.

Akraminia added that the air force and navy remained on full alert.

He also said the army’s helicopter units had been placed on full readiness to support air traffic management and provide emergency medical and rescue services in coordination with Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Multilingual website launched to assist mourners at martyred Leader’s farewell ceremonies

A dedicated website offering guidance in five languages has been launched to help pilgrims and attendees prepare for the ceremonies honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The platform, which is available in Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Azerbaijani, and English, provides necessary information for participation in the farewell events for the late Leader. Visitors can access required details for participating in the events via the link https://rahnama.badragheagha.ir/.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies are not merely a tribute by the nation to its Leader, but rather a display of national power, social cohesion, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s deterrent capability in the face of its enemies.

Sources: Tasnim News, Mehr News, IRNA

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