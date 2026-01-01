Continued decline in US death rates after COVID-19 peak

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(2 Jul 2026), the CDC reported that the U.S. provisional mortality rate dropped by 4.6% in 2025. Heart disease, cancer, and accidental injuries continued to rank as the top three causes of death nationwide.

The mortality rate adjusted for age fell from 722.1 to 689.2 deaths per 100,000 individuals in 2025. This continues the downward trajectory that began after the pandemic peak in 2021.

The CDC’s preliminary report indicated that influenza and pneumonia deaths surged by 17% to 56,511 in 2025. This sharp rise elevated the illnesses to the eighth leading cause of mortality from the 11th position recorded in the prior year.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com