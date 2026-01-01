Scorching heat spread across the eastern US

Shafaqna English- The eastern United States experienced a surge of record-breaking heat on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), originating from the Midwest, triggering heat warnings for roughly tens of millions of people. These warnings are anticipated to remain in effect through the July 4 holiday weekend, which coincides with America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Forecasters predicted that the intense heat would drive “feels-like” temperatures to between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8–46.1°C) across most of the region, heightening the danger of heat-related illnesses for at-risk groups and posing a serious risk to power grids, which are already under pressure from growing demand driven by data centers and electric vehicles.

Source: Reuters

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