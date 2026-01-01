English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsSci-Techworld

India joins Southeast Asia’s undersea cable network

0

Shafaqna English- Microsoft and telecom startup Lightstorm are part of a consortium planning to build an undersea cable system that will link India to Malaysia and Singapore. The initiative reflects intensifying competition among technology firms to develop AI and cloud infrastructure in India, a market experiencing rapid data growth.

The companies stated on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) that the consortium, which includes Tata Communications, Singtel, ASEAN Cableship, and NEC Corporation among its members, will proceed with constructing the I-2SEA cable. The project is aimed at facilitating AI, cloud, and hyperscale computing operations.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs amid AI shift

parniani

European Parliament parts ways with Google

asadian

Europe’s tough requirements for state cloud computing

asadian

US tech stocks fell as AI investments surge

asadian

UK Partners with Microsoft to Develop Deepfake Detection System

parniani

AI Use May Be Eroding Critical Thinking, Studies Warn

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.