India joins Southeast Asia’s undersea cable network

Shafaqna English- Microsoft and telecom startup Lightstorm are part of a consortium planning to build an undersea cable system that will link India to Malaysia and Singapore. The initiative reflects intensifying competition among technology firms to develop AI and cloud infrastructure in India, a market experiencing rapid data growth.

The companies stated on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) that the consortium, which includes Tata Communications, Singtel, ASEAN Cableship, and NEC Corporation among its members, will proceed with constructing the I-2SEA cable. The project is aimed at facilitating AI, cloud, and hyperscale computing operations.

Source: Reuters

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