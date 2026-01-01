English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsUSworld

US Job Growth Misses Forecasts in June

0

Shafaqna English- U.S. employment expansion decelerated beyond projections in June, while job additions for the previous two months were adjusted downward, signaling a weakening labor market and leading investors to scale back their expectations of an imminent Fed rate increase.

Although the Labor Department’s widely followed jobs report released on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) indicated that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in June, this decline was driven by roughly 720,000 individuals exiting the workforce, which in turn reduced the participation rate to its lowest point in over five years.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US banks’ response to economic crisis

asadian

More room for Fed to keep interest rates steady

asadian

UK labor market falls victim to Iran war

asadian

Iraq unemployment drops to 13% amid industrial growth

leila yazdani

US job market: Good headline but ugly reality

asadian

USA’s unemployment rate in December

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.