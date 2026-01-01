US Job Growth Misses Forecasts in June

Shafaqna English- U.S. employment expansion decelerated beyond projections in June, while job additions for the previous two months were adjusted downward, signaling a weakening labor market and leading investors to scale back their expectations of an imminent Fed rate increase.

Although the Labor Department’s widely followed jobs report released on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) indicated that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in June, this decline was driven by roughly 720,000 individuals exiting the workforce, which in turn reduced the participation rate to its lowest point in over five years.

Source: Reuters

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