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Fed hesitates to raise rates

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Shafaqna English- Following a government report revealing that the U.S. economy created significantly fewer jobs than anticipated over the past two months, traders on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) wagered that Fed officials now have diminished grounds for raising rates later this month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, in its closely scrutinized jobs data released Thursday, reported that June saw a gain of 57,000 nonfarm jobs.

This figure came in at roughly half of economists’ forecasts. Additionally, the job growth for May was adjusted downward to 129,000, compared with the earlier estimate of 172,000.

Source: Reuters

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