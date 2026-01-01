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Unprecedented surge in US beef prices

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Shafaqna English- American barbecue enthusiasts and home cooks are confronting scorching beef prices this summer, as prolonged drought and wildfires have deterred cattle ranchers from increasing herd sizes, with current cattle inventories hitting their lowest point in seven and a half decades.

The historic peak in beef prices has put financial pressure on American consumers, who have additionally endured a surge in gasoline costs resulting from the Middle East conflict. While overall demand for steaks and burgers has stayed resilient, a portion of buyers have switched to cheaper protein alternatives like poultry to cut expenses.

Source: Reuters

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