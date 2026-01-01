Historic European court ruling against Google

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(2 Jul 2026), Google, owned by Alphabet, suffered a defeat in its prolonged legal battle against a landmark EU antitrust penalty, which was imposed for leveraging its Android mobile OS to hinder competitors. This court decision is expected to reinforce Europe’s regulatory clampdown on major technology firms.

The EU’s antitrust authority, the European Commission, has levied several billion euros in penalties against Google for various competition violations spanning the last decade and a half. Yet the legal battles have been drawn out for years as the company has challenged each decision through appeals.

Source: Reuters

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