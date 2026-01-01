Mecca: Hira district welcomes many visitors in Summer

Shafaqna English- As summer holidays begin, the Hira Cultural District in Makkah is experiencing a rising number of tourists from both within Saudi Arabia and abroad, reinforcing its position as a leading cultural and educational site in the holy city.

Situated at the base of Mount Hira, which contains the cave where the first divine revelation was received by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the district provides educational programming via cutting-edge interactive tools that combine traditional heritage with modern technology, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The centerpiece of the district is the Revelation Exhibition, which chronicles the tale of the first divine revelation using both visual and audio media. The district also boasts the Holy Quran Museum, home to rare old Quranic manuscripts and an exhibition tracing the historical stages of the Quran’s compilation and refinement across different Islamic dynasties.

Source: Aawsat

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