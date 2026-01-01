Muslim Americans experience continuous string of attacks against their mosques

Shafaqna English- Over the past several years, Muslim Americans across the US have experienced a continuous string of attacks and threats against their mosques.

A fatal mass shooting in May at the Islamic Centre of San Diego, the city’s largest mosque, by local right-wing extremists came amid an already-tense atmosphere.

In the last two weeks alone, there have been reported security incidents at US mosques in Connecticut and Michigan, as well as at a mosque in Vancouver, Canada. This continuous flow of attacks and threats has resulted in a state of unease for many ordinary Muslims in North America trying to go about their daily lives, particularly after a major incident that could inspire copycat acts.

In a 2025 report, CAIR said it had recorded the highest number of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab complaints, 8,658, in 2024, since it began publishing data in the 1990s. Around 7.5 per cent of these complaints were related to hate crimes. The Muslim civil rights group are currently completing a new study that is expected to show a similar level of biased incidents for the last year.

Islamophobia has long been an issue in the US. However, with the 2023 outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, hate incidents against Muslims and their places of worship have risen sharply.

Minnesota is by far the biggest target for attacks and threats against mosques, with 44 reported cases in the past four years, with the next highest number in California, having seen eight during the same period.

On Tuesday, Minnesota’s Somali community learned that one of their imams, a permanent resident with a green card, was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while in Texas. So far, little is known about the circumstances of the incident.

Mosque leaders say that in the wake of hate incidents, they are heartened by the messages of support and flowers they receive from non-Muslim neighbours.

At La Marida Masjid in southern California, which recently received threatening letters, the mosque’s president, Rezaur Rahman, says local mosques hold open houses on the first day of October and will continue to do so this year, despite the attack in San Diego.

Sources: The New Arab

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