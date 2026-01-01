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UNOCHA: Millions of Afghan families are facing increasingly difficult survival choices

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Shafaqna English- Millions of Afghan families are facing increasingly difficult survival choices as the funding gap widens, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan said.

In a statement shared on social media, UNOCHA said that for many Afghans, “staying when food is no longer guaranteed” means being forced into “impossible choices,” including deciding between eating today and saving food for tomorrow, and choosing between buying medicine and bread.

Sources: Ariana News

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