46% of electricity generated in EU came from renewables in first quarter of 2026

Shafaqna English- 45.5% of the electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources in the first quarter of 2026,

Wind was the primary source of renewable electricity in the EU, accounting for 44.9% of the total renewable electricity, against 42.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Hydro power came in second with 28.0%, followed by solar with 17.3%. The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels (9.4%) and geothermal and other energy sources (0.4%).

Sources: Eurostat

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