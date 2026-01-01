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Far-right French mayor cancel a play about refugees

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Shafaqna English- The Far-right French mayor causes outrage after cancelling a play about migrant.

The Anglo-French playwright Alexis Michalik’s play Passeport addresses a serious contemporary issue through a human story of exile, endurance and identity. It has been performed throughout France since its 2024 Paris premiere, but one town in which it will not be seen is Castres in south-east France, where the recently elected far-right mayor, Florian Azéma, has cancelled a date on its 2027 national tour. He dismissed Passeport as political propaganda that had no place on the town’s cultural programme.

Sources: Guardian

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