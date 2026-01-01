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Portugal advance with 2–1 win over Croatia

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Shafaqna English- Ronaldo finally netted his first-ever World Cup knockout goal, while Ramos added a header in added time. A fortunate offside decision in the dying seconds helped Portugal edge Croatia 2–1 and book a last-16 meeting with Spain.

The match ended in chaos when Croatia’s last-gasp equalizer was ruled out for offside following a VAR check. Ronaldo, who was on the bench, looked devastated, while Croatian supporters at the south end of Toronto Stadium reacted by hurling debris across the pitch.

Source: Reuters

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