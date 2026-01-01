Spain cruise to dominant 3–0 victory over Austria

Shafaqna English- A dominant 3–0 win against Austria on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) saw Spain book their last-16 ticket. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while their defence once again proved unbreakable in another impressive display.

Despite being among the favourites and boasting a perfect defensive record so far, Spain made a slow start to the tournament with a draw against Cape Verde. Austria, though, were completely overwhelmed by their relentless attack and solid backline during a sunny encounter in Southern California.

Source: Reuters

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