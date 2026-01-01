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Switzerland brushed aside Algeria with 2–0 win

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Shafaqna English- Breel Embolo opened the scoring early for Switzerland, and Dan Ndoye later added a second goal. Their team eased to a 2–0 victory over Algeria on Thursday(2 Jul 2026), securing a spot in the World Cup’s last 16, where they will face either Colombia or Ghana back in Vancouver next week.

Murat Yakin’s Switzerland delivered a tactical masterclass, constantly switching formations and setting traps for Algeria. They then landed two sucker-punch goals that settled a match which lacked excitement but was rich in tactical detail and subtlety.

Source: Reuters

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