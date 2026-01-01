Major step forward in commercial aircraft design

Shafaqna English- At a cavernous aircraft hangar in the Mojave Desert, JetZero is developing a life-size demonstrator of what could become a 200-plus-seat passenger plane. This is a highly profitable market segment that is likely to be at the heart of Airbus and Boeing’s long-term plans.

The prototype, which is expected to fly before the end of next year, is a major milestone for the California-based startup as it pursues the long-shot goal of building the first blended-wing commercial airliner, in which the fuselage and wings merge to form a single aerodynamic surface.

The company claims that the design, shaped like a manta ray, could cut fuel usage by as much as half. Furthermore, it has already drawn initial interest and investment from both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Source: Reuters

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