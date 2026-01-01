Weak US jobs report lifted Asian markets

Shafaqna English- Asian trading saw stocks climb on Friday(3 Jul 2026), as a disappointing U.S. jobs report reduced the likelihood of an immediate rate increase by the Federal Reserve. At the same time, regional business activity indicators suggested economic growth in June.

The broadest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 2.2% following a rocky start, recovering from two consecutive sessions of declines.

The Kospi index in South Korea seesawed before rocketing over 6% as buyers piled into struggling semiconductor stocks. S&P 500 e-mini futures inched up 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 turned positive, climbing 1.2% after an initial dip.

Source: Reuters

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