English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Weak US jobs report lifted Asian markets

0

Shafaqna English- Asian trading saw stocks climb on Friday(3 Jul 2026), as a disappointing U.S. jobs report reduced the likelihood of an immediate rate increase by the Federal Reserve. At the same time, regional business activity indicators suggested economic growth in June.

The broadest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 2.2% following a rocky start, recovering from two consecutive sessions of declines.

The Kospi index in South Korea seesawed before rocketing over 6% as buyers piled into struggling semiconductor stocks. S&P 500 e-mini futures inched up 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 turned positive, climbing 1.2% after an initial dip.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian stocks tumble as investors flee chipmakers

asadian

Asian stocks tumble after US lifts Iran sanctions

asadian

Global markets react dually to Fed policy & Iran agreement

asadian

Oil prices drop on news of Iranian fuel supply

asadian

Relative calm returns to Asian markets

asadian

More room for Fed to keep interest rates steady

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.