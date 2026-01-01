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Bizarre prize for football fans

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Shafaqna English- For years, American car manufacturers have packed their advertising campaigns with patriotic themes and national symbols. But this summer, with the country celebrating its 250th birthday and hosting World Cup matches, they have taken their patriotism to an extreme, almost comical level.

In a bold promotional move, Jeep-maker Stellantis has pledged to hand out 100 Wrangler SUVs to U.S. residents who are legally named George Washington. But the prize will only be awarded if the U.S. team, a long-shot contender, pulls off a World Cup victory.

Source: Reuters

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