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Farewell ceremony held for martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution + [Exclusive Photos & Video ]

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Shafaqna English– A farewell ceremony for the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran was held on Thursday evening near the Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiya and at the site where the Leader was killed.

According to Shafaqna, citing the official website of the Office of the Leader, the ceremony was attended on Thursday evening by a number of families of martyrs. The event was held adjacent to the site where the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution lost his life.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

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