Trump’s pledges to farmers reach stalemate

Shafaqna English- President Trump’s push to ramp up bio-based diesel production and fulfill his pledges to farmers and rural communities is running into a market reality: US plants are failing to meet his targets. This production shortfall poses both political and economic risks.

A prolonged shortfall could drive renewable fuel credit prices significantly higher and push the administration to use a rarely applied legal clause that allows it to reduce the previously set mandates in response to market conditions. Such an unusual step would anger farmers and biofuel producers who had pushed for bigger quotas and represent a key voting bloc ahead of the midterms.

Source: Reuters

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