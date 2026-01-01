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Canada builds new pipeline to export oil to Asia

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Shafaqna English- A new oil pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific has been proposed by Canada, aiming to expand the nation’s export reach to Asia. As the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, this project would help Canada diversify its customer base and reduce its dependence on the US.

The pipeline project was unveiled by Prime Minister Carney in Calgary, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also present. The Alberta government has said that construction of the pipeline, designed to transport one million barrels per day, is scheduled to begin no later than September 2027.

Source: Reuters

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