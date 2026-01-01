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Japan issues fresh warning to currency markets

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Shafaqna English- A new warning to currency markets came from Japan on Friday(3 Jul 2026), with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama saying Tokyo is in regular touch with the US on foreign exchange policy. She also emphasized that Japan remains on standby to support the yen, which has recently recovered from its weakest level in 40 years.

A weaker dollar, triggered by the tepid US employment data on Thursday(2 Jul 2026), provided some breathing room for the yen as it reduced the chances of a near-term Fed rate increase.

Source: Reuters

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