Dubai, Korea partner to expand halal trade across MENA

Shafaqna English- Dubai’s Halal Trade and Marketing Centre (HTMC), an initiative of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) to help South Korean companies access and expand in halal markets across the UAE, the Middle East and Africa, according to Zawya.

The agreement comes as the global Islamic economy continues to expand, with its value reaching $2.6 trillion in 2024 and projected to grow to $3.56 trillion by 2029. Rising demand for halal-certified products in sectors including food, pharmaceuticals, modest fashion, tourism and Islamic media is reinforcing the UAE’s role as a strategic gateway for regional and international halal trade.

Under the partnership, HTMC and KITA will provide Korean businesses with advisory and mentoring programs covering halal certification, regulatory requirements and market-entry strategies. The initiative also includes business matchmaking with buyers, distributors and retailers across the GCC and wider MENA region, alongside stronger engagement with accreditation bodies, regulators and other halal ecosystem stakeholders.

Officials from both organizations said the collaboration will improve Korean companies’ access to high-growth halal markets while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for halal commerce and investment.

Source: Zawya

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