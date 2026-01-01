Lawsuit filed against Nike for copying design

Shafaqna English- In a federal lawsuit filed in Texas, 7-Eleven accuses Nike of copying its signature orange, green, and red stripes on a new sneaker. The shoe is scheduled for release on July 11, which the convenience chain celebrates as “7-Eleven Day.”

7-Eleven’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday(1 Jul 2026) in Dallas federal court, contends that Nike’s new Air Max 95 features an imitation of its tri-color stripe branding that is confusingly similar. The company asserts that consumers associate this design with the 7-Eleven brand.

Source: Reuters

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