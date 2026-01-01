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Foreign high-profile officials attend farewell ceremonies for martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution

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Shafaqna English- Foreign delegations attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran has begun the first stage of funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with foreign high-profile officials paying their respects at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla.

The Leader’s body, along with those of his companions, was transferred to Tehran’s Grand Mosalla early Friday and placed in the main prayer hall ahead of a two-day public farewell ceremony.

The report is being completed.

Sources: IRNA

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