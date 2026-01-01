Claude Code prohibited at Alibaba

Shafaqna English- Alibaba has banned the use of Anthropic’s Claude Code by its employees, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The move follows increased scrutiny of the tool’s features, which some believe could help flag users connected to China.

The prohibition is part of an escalating rift between the two companies, which started when Anthropic accused Alibaba of unlawfully extracting its Claude AI capabilities. The dispute underscores the frantic race between the United States and China to gain supremacy in artificial intelligence.

Source: Reuters

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