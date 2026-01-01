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Demand surges for Chinese EVs in Russia

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Shafaqna English- A car dealership in Moscow is finding it hard to keep up with the growing demand for new Chinese electric vehicles. Russian motorists are turning to EVs in an attempt to avoid the fuel crisis, which has caused long lines and skyrocketing prices across much of the country.

In recent weeks, escalating Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have tightened supplies of gasoline and diesel, leading to restrictions in most regions of the country.

Prices at the pump in some parts of Russia have reached some of Europe’s most expensive levels, Reuters calculations show.

Source: Reuters

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