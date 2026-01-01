International dignitaries pay tribute to martyred Leader in Tehran

Shafaqna English- A ceremony forInternational dignitaries to pay their respects to the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, began hours ago at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

During this ceremony, religious leaders from Russia, India, China, Turkiye, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, and Bangladesh, along with a group of Mujahideen from Iraq, gathered to honor the martyred commander of the Islamic Ummah.

Additionally, scholars and religious intellectuals from Indonesia and Afghanistan were present, including Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud. A delegation from Lebanon’s Amal Movement and representatives of the Resistance Front from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Morocco also attended to pay tribute to the martyred leader.

Cultural activists from Spain, Ecuador, and Bolivia were also in attendance at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, honoring the memory of the martyred leader.

Sources: IRNA

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