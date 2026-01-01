Asphalt & concrete, hidden enemies on hot days

Shafaqna English- A serious burn can occur in less than a second. According to Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix, asphalt and concrete exposed to direct sunlight can reach surface temperatures of up to 82°C (180°F) on the hottest days.

The temperature of surfaces plays a major role in local air temperatures and can be a serious health concern during intense heat spells.

A large amount of the sun’s energy is absorbed and reflected by surfaces during heatwaves, leading to significant temperature increases. These heated surfaces then warm the surrounding air. Unlike grass or soil, which are more permeable and retain moisture, asphalt and concrete can absorb as much as 95% of solar energy and release it back into the environment.

Source: Reuters

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