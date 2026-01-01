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NASA delays its space mission

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Shafaqna English- NASA said on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) that weather and technical glitches have forced it and its partner Katalyst to put off indefinitely a first-of-its-kind mission. The mission involved using a robot spacecraft to tow an aging American satellite observatory into a safer orbital position.

The mission, which attracted significant attention and was developed on an accelerated nine-month timeline, was intended to serve as a critical demonstration of orbital-grappling technology. Its success or failure carries major consequences for both the commercial satellite sector and the space competition between the US and China.

Source: Reuters

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