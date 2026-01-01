Iran initiates oil trade talks with Japan

Shafaqna English- Under a US sanctions waiver, Iran has begun negotiating with Japanese companies to resume oil sales. Yet, the potential buyers are seeking a more extended waiver and reassurances about ship security, according to three Iranian and Western officials.

The sanctions exemption was issued on June 22 and is scheduled to end on August 21. It forms part of the broader 60-day diplomatic dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

Two Iranian sources, who declined to be named due to the delicate nature of the topic, stated that three Japanese firms are looking into buying oil from Iran for the first time since 2019.

Source: Reuters

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