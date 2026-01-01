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European stocks index climbs to historic peak

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Shafaqna English- Friday(3 Jul 2026) saw global stocks add to their gains, driven by a soft US jobs report that cooled rate-hike expectations and regional economic data that signaled expansion in June.

The benchmark European index hit a record peak and looked set to post its biggest weekly gain in over four weeks.

The STOXX 600 climbed to 651.77 before pulling back slightly to settle at 650.29. Germany’s DAX gained 0.4%, while France’s index held steady, and the UK’s benchmark dipped 0.2%.

Source: Reuters

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