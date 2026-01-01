Afghanistan’s girls are unable to take advantage of online education

Shafaqna English- Girls who have been deprived of education in Afghanistan due to economic difficulties have been unable to take advantage of online education.

Girls in Afghanistan said that their families do not have the means to provide the facilities needed for online education, including smartphones, internet packages, and stable electricity. According to these girls, they live in large families, and in many cases, there is only one basic phone in the household, which is used by the head of the family. They also say that the capacity of many online schools and courses is limited, and a large portion of these programs is conducted in English, a factor that has made it more difficult for many girls, who are unfamiliar with the language, to take advantage of these opportunities.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com