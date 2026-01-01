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Electric school buses, energy source in America

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Shafaqna English- Although schools are closed for the summer, the batteries from over 200 electric school buses are providing relief to some Americans during extreme heat.

Electric school buses across the US, from California to North Carolina, are returning electricity to the grid, helping to ease strain when demand surges during hot spells. Hundreds more are expected to be connected in the near future.

The energy stored in school buses and other electric vehicles is small compared to what power plants produce. However, the use of their batteries to send power back to the grid — a concept known as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) — demonstrates how EVs could help strengthen overloaded electrical systems.

Source: Reuters

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