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Klopp close to becoming Germany manager

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Shafaqna English- Following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann, Germany’s DFB said on Friday(3 Jul 2026) it would begin negotiations with Juergen Klopp to take over as national coach. The federation is looking to rebuild after a shocking World Cup elimination.

The four-time World Cup winners suffered a third straight early exit after losing to Paraguay on penalties in the last 32. Germany had also gone out in the group stage in 2018 and 2022, and have not won the tournament since 2014.

Source: Reuters

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