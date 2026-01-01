Paraguay-France match faces unsafe heat conditions

Shafaqna English- The World Weather Attribution team of climate experts says that burning fossil fuels has led to climate change, which in turn has produced exceptional heat and moisture levels. This has placed at least one World Cup fixture in a potentially hazardous situation.

The Paraguay-France game on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) is set for a 5:00 PM ET kickoff in Philadelphia, with temperatures surpassing FIFPRO’s recommended limits for safe play. A heat dome is currently affecting vast areas of the US and parts of Canada.

Source: Reuters

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