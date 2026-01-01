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Iraq & Turkey close to signing oil export deal

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Shafaqna English- Iraq’s foreign ministry announced on Friday(3 Jul 2026) that an Iraqi delegation had traveled to Ankara for discussions on the future of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline agreement and energy cooperation. The two sides agreed to keep holding technical and legal talks regarding oil exports.

The ministry stated that Iraq and Türkiye are expected to sign an executive protocol aimed at guaranteeing the continuation of Iraqi oil exports, including crude originating from the Kurdistan region.

According to the ministry, the protocol is designed as a transitional arrangement, allowing for a new agreement to be established within a year following the expiration of the current one.

Source: Aawsat

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