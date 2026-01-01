Europe-US trade reaches new peak despite tariffs

Shafaqna English- A study released on Friday(3 Jul 2026) revealed that EU-US goods trade hit a record €875 billion ($1 trillion) last year despite tariffs. However, the figures conceal substantial economic harm, especially to Germany’s automobile industry.

The German Economic Institute (IW) found that EU exports to the US rose by 7.7% to €580 billion, while US imports into the EU increased by 2.2% to €295 billion, resulting in an EU trade surplus of nearly €285 billion.

Some of the growth was due to front-loading of exports ahead of the tariffs that took effect in April, the report said, adding that Europe’s industrial sector had been negatively impacted.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com