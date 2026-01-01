Global food prices dip marginally in June

Shafaqna English- On Friday(3 Jul 2026), the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization reported that global food prices fell slightly in June. The drop was driven by lower prices for sugar, cereals, and dairy products, which offset gains in vegetable oils and meat.

The FAO’s benchmark food price index, which tracks monthly changes in international food commodity prices, fell to 130.3 points on average in June from 130.8 points the previous month.

After hitting a three-year high in April, the index dropped in May. The April spike was driven by a surge in vegetable oil prices linked to the Iran war.

The cereal index dropped 3.5% from May. Wheat prices were weighed down by rapid harvest progress and strong supply outlooks in the Black Sea area, while maize slipped on plentiful South American supplies and a dip in crude oil prices.

Source: Aawsat

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