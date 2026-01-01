Weak US jobs data boosted gold

Shafaqna English- Gold prices climbed 1% on Friday(3 Jul 2026) and were heading for their first weekly rise in five weeks. The rally came as investors reduced their expectations for US interest rate hikes after jobs data came in weaker than forecast.

As of 06:12 GMT, spot gold was up 1% at $4,165.29 per ounce, after reaching its strongest level since June 23. August delivery gold futures in the US rose 1.3% to $4,178.50.

The precious metal was heading for a weekly gain of 1.8% — its first in five weeks — after weaker-than-expected jobs data alleviated worries over inflation and higher-for-longer rates.

Source: Aawsat

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