ECB chief: I may step down early

Shafaqna English- ECB President Christine Lagarde told Reuters that she could consider resigning before her term ends in 2027 to take part in French politics in the run-up to the presidential election.

Asked by French newspaper Les Échos if she might step down early to participate in the political debate in France, Lagarde responded: “It’s possible. I believe that the French presidential debate needs to hear a European voice.”

In the past, Lagarde had downplayed resignation speculation, comparing herself to a captain who would not abandon ship in turbulent times. This was when inflation soared because of an oil-price rise linked to the Iran war. She had said her baseline was to continue until her term ends in October 2027.

Source: Aawsat

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