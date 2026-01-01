Venice seeks to curb tourists with variable pricing

Shafaqna English- The newly elected mayor of Venice is proposing a flexible pricing system for the city’s entry fee for day visitors, which was introduced three years ago. He wants official approval to raise the cost to up to €50 on peak days to tackle overtourism in the historic city.

Venturini told the AP that the existing €10 fee for last-minute entry has not done enough to reduce visitor numbers on crowded days. Instead of setting a permanent higher fee, the city is proposing a demand-based pricing system that would go up when tourist numbers peak.

The mayor added that the system would discourage overtourism while also helping to fund the preservation and maintenance of the historic city.

Source: Aawsat

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