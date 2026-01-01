Egypt vs Australia, Salah’s participation remains uncertain

Shafaqna English- Hossam Hassan has confirmed that he cannot guarantee Salah’s place in the starting XI for Egypt’s last-32 World Cup fixture against Australia at Dallas Stadium, with the forward’s hamstring recovery ongoing.

Salah participated in a light training session on Wednesday after suffering a strain in last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Iran, a game in which Egypt secured the point needed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

The Egypt boss said: “Salah is a player full of desire, and he can’t wait to make his contribution on the pitch.”

Source: Aawsat

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