Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3–2

Shafaqna English- The defending champions, Argentina, were taken to the limit by a remarkably resilient Cape Verde team and had to rely on an own goal in extra time to secure a thrilling 3–2 win on Friday(3 Jul 2026), which booked their spot in the World Cup knockout stage.

The match, which featured a first-ever World Cup appearance for Cape Verde, saw them recover from a goal down twice during a tense affair that went right down to the final whistle, watched by a raucous full house of 64,478 at Miami’s hot and humid venue.

Source: Reuters

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