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Colombia edged past Ghana with 1–0 win

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Shafaqna English- Colombia defeated Ghana 1–0 on Friday(3 Jul 2026) to advance to the World Cup round of 16; Jhon Arias netted the sole goal of the last 32-team match, which also set up a meeting with Switzerland.

The 14th minute saw Arias score from short range after a delivery from Luis Suarez, a player who had only just been introduced as a substitute for the injured Jhon Cordoba.

In the 56th minute, Luis Diaz thought he had made it 2–0, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Source: Reuters

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