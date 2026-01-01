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World Cup tougher, but still favours powerhouses

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Shafaqna English- Experts believe that the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams has greatly increased the chances of shock results, yet the extended and more grueling format continues to benefit the established powerhouse nations, who have the depth and resources to maintain high performance over five knockout matches.

The tournament has been expanded by FIFA from 32 to 48 teams, which has added over 10 extra days to the schedule. With a newly formed round of 32 in place, every team must now get through one more knockout fixture to win the title, and the fact that eight third‑placed teams from the groups have also qualified has given lower‑ranked sides additional avenues to advance.

Source: Reuters

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