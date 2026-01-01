Former Afghanistan women’s football captain & World Cup

Shafaqna English- While Mexico is flooded with media attention, financial investment, and worldwide festivities because of the World Cup, Khalida Popal—the former captain of Afghanistan’s women’s national team—poses a crucial question: how much of this global focus will actually shine on the at‑risk girls and refugees just beyond the stadium walls?

Popal, who helped establish the Afghanistan women’s national team, escaped the country after the Taliban seized power in 2021 and systematically stripped women of their place in sport and most public spheres.

She is currently based in Mexico City, where she collaborates with local groups to organize football training sessions for refugee children and underserved communities, leveraging the World Cup as a platform to urge host countries to leave a permanent social impact that outlasts the tournament.

Source: Reuters

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