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England–Mexico tickets resold for sky-high prices

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Shafaqna English- England fans’ tickets for the World Cup knockout game against Mexico on Sunday(5 Jul 2026) have appeared on FIFA’s official resale website with price tags in the thousands, leading to fierce backlash from supporter organisations.

The FA confirmed that the tickets had first been allocated to members of the England Supporters’ Travel Club through a December draw. They became available for resale on Wednesday, once England had secured their place in the last 16 by beating DR Congo 2–1.

Source: Reuters

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