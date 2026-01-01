World champions once again relied on Messi

Shafaqna English- Once more, Lionel Messi commanded the World Cup headlines, this time as Argentina narrowly defeated Cape Verde 3–2 in a dramatic extra-time encounter on Friday(3 Jul 2026). Yet his brilliant performance only reinforced the view that the defending champions remain excessively dependent on a single player.

It was Messi who had taken Argentina to their much‑anticipated title in 2022, the skipper consistently seizing games by the reins and delivering what was needed whenever his side turned to him under pressure.

Source: Reuters

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